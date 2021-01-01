From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/5894 4 Light 20" Wide Chandelier Weathered Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Nuvo Lighting 60/5894 4 Light 20" Wide Chandelier FeaturesCrafted from metalWeathered brass metal shadeRod hung fixtureIncludes (4) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbsDimmable Recommended for use with included antique Edison filament bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 41"Width: 20"Product Weight: 12.8 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Type: IncandescentBulb Shape: ST19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 100CRILumens: 1200 Weathered Brass