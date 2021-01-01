From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/5875 Laguna 4 Light 33" Wide Linear Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Nuvo Lighting 60/5875 Laguna 4 Light 33" Wide Linear Pendant Features Frosted white glass shadesRequires (4) 240 watt medium (E26) bulbsDimmableUL rated for dry locations1 year warrantyDimensions Height: 46-1/8"Width: 33"Product Weight: 13.0 lbsChain Length: 48"Wire Length: 144"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 240 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel