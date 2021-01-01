From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/5602 Drexel Single Light 14" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade Stone Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall
Advertisement
Nuvo Lighting 60/5602 Drexel Single Light 14" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a frosted glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 9"Extension: 10-1/2"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Outdoor Wall Sconces Stone Black