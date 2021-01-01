From nuvo lighting

Nuvo Lighting 60/530 Single Light 10" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Patterned Glass Shade Semi Gloss White Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Nuvo Lighting 60/530 Single Light 10" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Patterned Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a patterned glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 4-7/8"Product Weight: 4.2 lbsShade Height: 3-3/8"Shade Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Outdoor Wall Sconces Semi Gloss White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com