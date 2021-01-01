From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/530 Single Light 10" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Patterned Glass Shade Semi Gloss White Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall
Advertisement
Nuvo Lighting 60/530 Single Light 10" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Patterned Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a patterned glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 4-7/8"Product Weight: 4.2 lbsShade Height: 3-3/8"Shade Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Outdoor Wall Sconces Semi Gloss White