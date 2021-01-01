From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/5131 Patton Single Light 5-1/2" Wide Bathroom Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade Prairie Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Nuvo Lighting 60/5131 Patton Single Light 5-1/2" Wide Bathroom Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a frosted glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbReversible mounting capableCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 5-1/2"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsShade Height: 5-1/4"Shade Width: 5-1/2"Backplate Height: 6-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 1-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bathroom Sconce Prairie Bronze