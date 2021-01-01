From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/4932 Banyon Single Light 6-1/8" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Water Glass Shade Rustic Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Nuvo Lighting 60/4932 Banyon Single Light 6-1/8" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Water Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a water glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbChain mounted fixtureThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-3/4"Width: 6-1/8"Product Weight: 18.1 lbsShade Height: 5-7/8"Shade Width: 4"Shade Diameter: 3/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Rustic Bronze