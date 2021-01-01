Nuvo Lighting 60/489 Briton Single Light 6" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Clear Glass Shade Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Pendants

From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/489 Briton Single Light 6" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbChain mounted designThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Width: 6"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Textured Black