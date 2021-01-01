Nuvo Lighting 60/4729 Harlow 3 Light 15" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture Hazel Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Nuvo Lighting 60/4729 Harlow 3 Light 15" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture Features: Semi-flush installationKhaki fabric shade with cream diffuserSpecifications: Height: 12"Width: 15"Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: NoWatts per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180UL Rating: Dry locationsCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Founded in 1966, Satco is a well-known premier supplier of lighting products. With the company’s keen understanding of the lighting industry, and after three years of development, Satco launched Nuvo Lighting on June 23, 2005. Nuvo Lighting is uniquely poised to become an industry leader, with the sales and distribution resources of Satco Products, combined with the finely-conceived and well-crafted products that deliver style, value and quality. Semi-Flush Hazel Bronze