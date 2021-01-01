From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/4723 Harlow 3 Light 31" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Woven Fabric Shades and Metal Accents Hazel Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom
Nuvo Lighting 60/4723 Harlow 3 Light 31" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Woven Fabric Shades and Metal Accents FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes woven fabric shadesRequires (3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsCapable of reversible mountingCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 31"Extension: 10-1/4"Product Weight: 10.3 lbsBackplate Height: 24"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Hazel Bronze