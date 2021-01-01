From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/471 2 Light 9-1/4" Wide Outdoor Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture with Patterned Glass Shade Polished Brass Outdoor Lighting Ceiling
Nuvo Lighting 60/471 2 Light 9-1/4" Wide Outdoor Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture with Patterned Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a textured glass shadeRequires (2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 9-1/4"Product Weight: 3.9 lbsShade Height: 5-1/4"Shade Width: 9-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Polished Brass