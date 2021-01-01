From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/4091 Bento 5 Light 37-1/2" Wide Linear Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Nuvo Lighting 60/4091 Bento 5 Light 37-1/2" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesCrafted from metalComes with satin white glass shadesRod hung designRequires (5) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsDimmable when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 42"Width: 37-1/2"Depth: 5-5/8"Product Weight: 16.7 lbsWire Length: 144"Shade Height: 6-1/8"Shade Width: 5-3/8"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 10-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome