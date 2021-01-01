From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/404 2 Light 12" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Nuvo Lighting 60/404 2 Light 12" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCrafted from metalWhite mushroom shadeIncludes (2) 18 watt GU24 Compact Fluorescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 6-1/2"Width: 12"Product Weight: 3.2 lbsShade Height: 4-11/16"Shade Diameter: 11-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Type: Compact FluorescentBulb Shape: T4Bulb Base: GU24Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 18 wattsWattage: 36 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount White