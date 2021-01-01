From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/3362 Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant Mahogany Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Nuvo Lighting 60/3362 Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesCrafted from metalFrosted white glass shadeIncludes (1) 13 watt GU24 Compact Fluorescent bulbRod suspended designUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 51"Width: 7"Product Weight: 3.5 lbsWire Length: 144"Shade Height: 4-3/4"Shade Diameter: 7-7/8"Canopy Depth: 1-9/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: T2Bulb Base: GU24Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 13 wattsWattage: 13 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Mahogany Bronze