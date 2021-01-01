From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/3282 Ballerina 5 Light 36" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Advertisement
Nuvo Lighting 60/3282 Ballerina 5 Light 36" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes frosted glass shadesRequires (5) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being mounted in multiple directionsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-5/8"Width: 36"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 11.9 lbsShade Height: 6-5/8"Shade Diameter: 3-15/16"Backplate Height: 36"Backplate Width: 4-5/8"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 500 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Brushed Nickel