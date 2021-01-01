From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/3244 2 Light 11-3/8" Wide Semi-Flush Bowl Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Nuvo Lighting 60/3244 2 Light 11-3/8" Wide Semi-Flush Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCrafted from metalFrosted white glass shadeRequires (2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsDimmable when used with bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 11-3/8"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsShade Height: 3-3/4"Shade Diameter: 8-7/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel