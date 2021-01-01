From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/3168 Empire 4 Light 28-3/4" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades Mahogany Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Nuvo Lighting 60/3168 Empire 4 Light 28-3/4" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes frosted glass shadesRequires (4) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6-1/8"Width: 28-3/4"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 6.4 lbsShade Height: 4"Shade Diameter: 6-1/4"Backplate Height: 6-5/8"Backplate Width: 4-3/16"Backplate Depth: 1-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Mahogany Bronze