From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/2971 Odeon Single Light 6" Wide Bathroom Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade Aged Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom
Advertisement
Nuvo Lighting 60/2971 Odeon Single Light 6" Wide Bathroom Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a frosted glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 6"Extension: 4-1/4"Product Weight: 26.1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bathroom Sconce Aged Bronze