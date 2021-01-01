From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/293 Ballerina 7 Light 48" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades Polished Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Nuvo Lighting 60/293 Ballerina 7 Light 48" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes frosted alabaster glass shadesRequires (7) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsAble to be mounted in multiple directionsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-5/8"Width: 48"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 16.3 lbsShade Height: 6-5/8"Shade Diameter: 3-15/16"Backplate Height: 48"Backplate Width: 4-5/8"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 7Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 700 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Polished Brass