From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/209 2 Light 13-1/4" Wide Semi-Flush Bowl Ceiling Fixture Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Nuvo Lighting 60/209 2 Light 13-1/4" Wide Semi-Flush Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCrafted from metalAlabaster glass shadeRequires (2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsDimmable when used with bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 13-1/4"Product Weight: 5.4 lbsShade Height: 3-7/16"Shade Diameter: 9-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Old Bronze