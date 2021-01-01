From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/1843 Dupont 9 Light 27-1/2" Wide Chandelier Dark Chocolate Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Nuvo Lighting 60/1843 Dupont 9 Light 27-1/2" Wide Chandelier FeaturesCrafted from metalComes with satin white glass shadesChain hung fixtureRequires (9) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsDimmable when used with bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 23-1/2"Width: 27-1/2"Product Weight: 18.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 144"Shade Height: 4-3/4"Shade Width: 5-7/8"Canopy Height: 1-3/8"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 9Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 540 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Dark Chocolate Bronze