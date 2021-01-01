From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/1278 Single Light 9-3/4" Wide Mini Pendant Mahogany Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Nuvo Lighting 60/1278 Single Light 9-3/4" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesCrafted from metalChampagne linen washed glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbChain mounted fixtureDimmable when used with bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 20-1/2"Width: 9-3/4"Product Weight: 6.1 lbsChain Length: 48"Wire Length: 144"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Diameter: 8-1/8"Canopy Depth: 1-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Mahogany Bronze