Nuvo Lighting 60/1264 Ballerina 2 Light 18" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Colored Glass Shades Mahogany Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures

Nuvo Lighting 60/1264 Ballerina 2 Light 18" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Colored Glass Shades FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes champagne linen washed glass shadesRequires (2) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsCapable of reversible mountingCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-5/8"Width: 18"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 5.4 lbsShade Height: 6-5/8"Shade Diameter: 3-15/16"Backplate Height: 18"Backplate Width: 4-5/8"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Mahogany Bronze