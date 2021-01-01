6 Zone Speaker Selector Switch Impedance Protection ISS6

High power; this speaker selector allows you to distribute 140 watts of amplified signal for six channels throughout the house, letting you run as many zones as you choose at a given time Sound quality; the audio on your speakers stay at a consistent quality with the ISS6 allowing up to 70 watts per channel when the designated impedance protection engaged Impedance protection; impedance-matching frequency protection circuitry allows one amplifier to safely power multiple pairs of speakers without your amp or receiver overheating or damaging to the equipment Design; the ISS6 is a single source low-profile speaker distribution system with individual on/off selectors for each listening zone which distribute one stereo speaker-level signal across 6 zones Connection; the phoenix connectors are easy to remove and assist in accepting up to 14 gauge speaker wire to avoid frustration when connecting speakers. The ISS6 allows for ultimate stereo control throughout you