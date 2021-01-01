6 x 8 Car Sound Speaker Pair Upgraded Blue Poly Injection Cone 3Way 360 Watts w Nonfatiguing Butyl Rubber Surround 70 20Khz Frequency Response 4.

70Hz - 20Khz FREQUENCY RESPONSE: , 6 x 8 three way sound speaker system has a 40 oz magnet structure, 1" neodymium film dome midrange and frequency response. This car speaker is pack with exceptional 91dB (1w/1m) decibel sensitivity 4-OHM IMPEDANCE: This car speaker has 4-ohm impedance rating that compensates the undersized wire found in many of todays cars. The blue poly injection cone also looks great and allows your music to resonate with full power 1" ASV VOICE COIL: car sound speaker system is capable of 1" high-temperature ASV voice coil. It will increase performance and efficiency of heavy-duty play time through lower weight and higher operating temperatures 180W RMS AND 360W PEAK: This 6 x 8 car speaker can provide up to 180 watts RMS or 360 watts peak power because it is 40 oz magnet structure. A pair of 6 x 8 180 watt speakers - carrying both the high and low end for a fuller range sound LOUD AND CLEAR: car