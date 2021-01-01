Kingdely 6 Tiers Garden Cart Stand Flower Pot Metal Plant Stand Holder Display Rack Garden Patio Black

This European style cart boasts decorative (non-rolling) wheels with a striking scrollwork design, perfect for your indoor/outdoor space. It features 6 tiers (3 on the upper level, 3 on the lower level) to showcase beautiful flowers, yard decorations, garden tools, and much more.Whether you're decorating a suburban backyard, country farmhouse, or high-rise terrace, this eye-catching plant stand adds functional elegance. Indoors, place this cart in the living room, near a sunny window, screened patio, or beside the front door to greet guests. As an unexpected table alternative, add baskets for easy storage, or set in the entryway to catch incoming mail and newspapers. Outdoors, transform a garden into a private escape with blooming begonias, gardenias, and other plants for a beautiful hideaway. Exhibit your green thumb during a patio brunch with a well-curated display of potted flowers or stack it with a tray of towels and drinks as you relax poolside. The possibilities are endless.