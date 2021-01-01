From waterpik
Waterpik 6-Spray 3.5 in. Single Wall Mount 1.8 GPM Handheld Adjustable Shower Head in Chrome, Grey
Wake up every day to a more powerful and invigorating shower massage with the PowerPulse Massage 6-Spray Hand Shower in Chrome! This 6-mode chrome shower head includes our PowerPulse Massage therapeutic shower massage setting. PowerPulse massage is a revolution in shower head technology that delivers up to 2X the massage force vs. other retail market shower heads. Backed by 9 clinical studies, PowerPulse shower heads deliver therapeutic strength massage in the comfort and convenience of your own home.