6 Setting Contour Rain Shower Head Brushed Nickel - Oxygenics

The slender shape of the Oxygenics Contour brushed nickel 6-setting rain shower head makes for an instant contemporary upgrade to any bathroom. With 6 spray settings, including a unique Waterfall spray, you can customize with a multitude of options. Don't be deceived by the sleek design, this shower head is a powerhouse thanks to cutting-edge technology that maximizes your shower pressure while saving you water and shaving valuable dollars off your utility bills. Between the Waterfall feature and striking design, the world is your oyster with the Contour.