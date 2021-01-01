6 Seater Garden Furniture Set,rattan garden furniture,Glass Coffee Table Conversation Set,with Table and Benches for Backyard, Garden, Poolside

Description Marketplace PolicyTOPMAX 6-Piece Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Wicker Rattan Sectional Sofa with Table and Benches for Backyard, Garden, Poolside Bullet Points: [Enjoy the Company of Family and Friends] With two love seats, one corner sofa, two long benches and one big table, this patio sectional sofa setcan accommodate multiple people, providing all you need for gatherings with your family members and friends. [Ultra-Comfortable & Easy-Care Cushions] 2.5-inch-thick seat cushions, 8.3-inch extra thick back cushions gently angled back, ergonomic armrests offer you irresistibly decadent relaxation. The outdoor sofa covers can easily come off with the smooth pull of a zipper for easy washing. [All Weather Wicker and Sturdy Constructions] The high-quality polyester wicker fibers this 6-piece patio set are exquisitely woven over a reinforcedpowder coated steel frame, offering sturdiness and durability in one gorgeous package. [Modular Versatility] This beautiful outdoor rattan sectional sofa features two elegant cushion shades. The modular design allows you to flexiblyconfigure each piece to match your outdoor space. [Dimensions] Single love seat: 48” x 28.1” x 30.1”(L*W*H) . Corner sofa: 29.5” x29.5” x 29.5"(L*W*H) . Square table: 38.8” x 38.8” x 25.2” . Single bench: 44.5” x18.5” x14.7”(L*W*H) . This product comes in 4 packages. Specification Product Description Weight & Dimensions Overall Product Dimension Single love seat: 48” x 28.1” x 30.1” Corner sofa: 29.5” x 29.5” x29.5” Square table: 38.8” x 38.8” x 25.2” Single bench: 44.5” x 18.5” x 14.7” Detail Product Dimension Please refer to the Size image Number of Package 4 Package Dimension and Weight Please refer to the Specification Product Weight Love seat: 30.8 lbs Corner sofa: 23.14 lbs Square table: 41.88 lbs Single bench: 15.4 lbs Weight Capacity Sofa: 330 lbs Corner sofa: 330 lbs Square table: 165 lbs Single bench: 705 lbs Specifications: Pieces Included Love seat*2+Corner sofa*1+Square table*1+Single bench*2 Material PE Rattan+Steel+polyester fabric+foam(1.7lbs/cu.ft) Finish/Cushion Color Brown rattan+Gray cushion Removable Cushion Cover Yes Product Care recommend hand-cleaning covers with mild soap Cushion Attachment Type Bench：Button Ties Love seat：No Direct Attachment Method Cushion Cover Closure Way Zipper Frame/Cushion Durability Water Resistant、UV resistant Assembly Required Yes Zipper for cushion Yes Additional Tools Required All Tools Included Country of Origin Vietnam Product Warranty One year Notice 1、Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error. 2、Items may slightly differ from photo in terms of color due to the lighting or your monitor’s display