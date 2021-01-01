6 Porcelain Pasta Bowls - Bowl Dish Set For Salad, Desserts, Soup - 22 Ounce Eggshell White Stackable, Microwaveable, And Dishwasher-Safe Dinnerware S

Add a touch of elegance and practicality to your kitchen decor! These sturdy, solid bowls are made of porcelain that’s 100% safe for consumers to use for all their dining needs. Great for enjoying ice cream, cereal, pasta, salad, or soup, these polished white bowls are built to last. They’re ideal for multi-use, as well as easy to organize and clean. Their durability and versatility make them dishes you’ll be using many times over. This matching set will work perfectly for taking on-the-go or placing around the house filled with candy or potpourri.