From donald j pliner
2Pack 6 Pin to SATA Power SATA to 6 Pin PCIe 8 Inches
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. PCI EXPRESS VIDEO CARD POWER adapter connects a PCIe video card to a power supply with a spare SATA power connection PSU UPGRADE SAVER power provides an option for a power supply without a PCIe connection as a GPU power cable 6 PIN PCIe to 15 PIN SATA female to male provides a convenient solution for low power video graphics card that can be powered from a single SATA power connection STURDY GRAPHICS CARD SATA to 6 pin power has a male SATA connector with keyed rails; An integrated latch on the female PCIe power connector prevent accidental disconnections VIDEO GRAPHICS CARD compatible with graphics cards such as the EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti / GeForce GTX 750 Ti / GeForce 1070 Ti for a PCIe to SATA power connection