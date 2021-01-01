From wuhan weigang electronics co., ltd.
2 Pack 6 Pin/ 8 Pin to Dual 8 (6+2) Pin PCIe Adapter Power Cables, PCI-E PCI Express ATX 6 Pin/ 8 Pin Male to Dual 8Pin & 6Pin Female Video Card.
This 6 Pin/ 8 Pin to Dual 8 (6+2) pin PCI female to male Express Power Adapter Cable converts a 6 Pin/ 8 Pin PCIe Power connector to dual 8-pin PCIe Power Connector for GPU cards that require more power The PCIe 6 Pin/ 8 Pin to Dual 8 pin power adapter eliminates the expense of upgrading a computer power supply for the sake of compatibility with a newer video card This Dual 8 pin GPU power cable is 18AWG pure copper conductor for safe and superior performance. RoHS certified. Cable length: 7.87-inch (21cm) This 6 Pin/ 8 Pin to Dual 8 pin extension cable compatible with graphics cards with Dual 8 pin PCIe connectors from popular manufacturers such as ASUS, Gigabyte, Radeon, and Sapphire, etc Suitable: Standard Graphics Card 6P Volatge Convertor Adapter power supply Suitable: Standard Graphics Card 6 Pin/ 8 Pin Volatge Convertor Adapter power supply Suitable: Standard Graphics Card 6 Pin/ 8 Pin Volatge Convertor Adapter power supply