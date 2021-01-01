6 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sofa Set, All Weather PE Rattan Wicker Sectional Sets Modern Modular Couch Outside Conversation Set with Thick Removable Cushions and Glass Coffee Table,Blue

Introduction: 6 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sofa Set, All Weather PE Rattan Wicker Sectional Sets Modern Modular Couch Outside Conversation Set with Thick Removable Cushions and Glass Coffee Table,Beige/Blue two colors available to choose. Specification: 【6 Pieces Set Include】Comes with 2 corner sofas, 2 armless sofas, 1 coffee table with tempered glass top, 1 ottoman, providing relaxation for up to 5 persons. 【Stylish design】 The patio conversation set with a simple design concept, suitable for any decorative fashion and various scenes. Variety of layouts and combinations based on each of the pieces, depending on your needs and better space utilization, no matter indoors or outdoors. 【Quality And Durable】Gently wipe the kit with warm water and a soft cloth to clean it easily. The rattan material is durable, long-lasting, and waterproof, and requires little maintenance even faced with bad weather. The glass table top is resistant to high temperatures and scratches and easy to maintain. 【Measurements】Single sofa size:29.5” x 29.5” x 25.6” ; corner sofa size: 29.5” x 29.5” x 25.6” ; ottoman size: 29.5” x 29.5” x 15.7” ; coffee table size: 25.6” x 25.6” x 12.8”; cushion thick: 3.15”. This set is carefully packed in 3 flat packages, ensuring safe and secure shipping. A 12-month warranty is provided for assured purchase. 【Made in Vietnam】 Features: Product Type: Patio Wicker Set Design: Modern Products included: Single sofa*2+ Corner sofa*2 + Ottoman*1+ Coffee table*1 Material: PE Wicker +Steel frame + Glass + Polyester+ Sponge Color: Black wicker+ Beige/Blue cushion Removable Cushions: Yes Pillows Included: NO Country of Origin: Vietnam Weight Capacity Single sofa: 250 lbs Corner sofa: 250 lbs Ottoman: 250 lbs Coffee table: 125 lbs Assembly Adult Assembly Required: Yes Additional Tools Required: All Tools Included Warranty Commercial Warranty: Yes Product Warranty: Yes Warranty Length: one year Full or Limited Warranty: Limited Product Dimensions Single sofa size: 29.5” x 29.5” x 25.6” Corner sofa size: 29.5” x 29.5” x 25.6” Ottoman size: 29.5” x 29.5” x 15.7” Coffee table size: 25.6” x 25.6” x 12.8” Cushion thickness: 3.15" Overall Product Weight: 135.33 lbs Package Weight: 162.04 lbs