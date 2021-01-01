6 Pieces Kids Dessert Bowls Ice Cream Bowls With Spoons Suit For Festive Party Birthday Party Beach Party Assorted Colors

Description:Material:ResinColor:Yellow/Blue/Green/Purple/Pink/Orange.Spoon Length:Approx.12 cm/4.72 InchBowl Height:Approx.6.2 cm/2.44 InchBowl diameter:Approx.9.8 cm/3.89 InchDiameter of bowl bottom:Approx.7 cm/2.76 InchPackage Includes:6 x Dessert bowls6 x Dessert spoonsNote:Please allow a little size error due to manual measurement.Please be reminded that due to lighting effects and monitor's brightness/contrast settings etc, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures. Please understand.Thanks!