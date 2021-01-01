6 Pieces Dining Table Set with Bench and Chairs, Kitchen Dining Room Set Solid Wood & Waterproof Coating (Ivory and Cherry)

Product description Color:Ivory and Cherry 6 Piece Dining Table Set with Bench, Table Set with Waterproof Coat, Ivory and CherryProduct DescriptionFeaturing everything you need to upgrade your space, this stylish dining set includes a table, 4 matching chairs and one bench to accommodate 5 to 6 adults. With an elegant two tone look, the ivory frame blends with the cherry finish exuding a charming atmosphere for your dining space. Manufactured from high grade wood, the durable frame ensures a long service life. Completed with curved legs and backrests, take a seat and enjoy time shared over meals with your family.Satisfy your aesthetic needsThis dining set merges modern design with the elegant allure of a double tone design, creating a bold yet understated design that perfectly blends into any décor.Treat extra guestsMake your dining space more attractive and inviting, whether hosting a party or entertaining guests.Ladder back designThe ladder design on the backrests provide more comfort when leaning back on the chair. Product Specifications:Table Dimensions: 54x36x30in (LXWXH)Chair Dimensions: 15x15.7x37.8in (LXWXH)Chair Back Length: 21.3inBench Dimensions: 37.8x14x17.6in (LXWXH)Net Weight for Table: 43lbsNet Weight for Bench: 15.5lbsNet Weight for Single Chair: 12.2lbsMaterial: Acacia wood, Rubber wood, MDFTable weight capacity: 250lbsSingle Chair weight capacity: 210lbsBench weight capacity: 250lbsAfter Sales Service:1. Missing or damaging parts when receiving the product, we will send the accessory for free.2. Compensation for all losses caused by the product quality or logistics problems3. Compensation for some losses of removing bad reviews caused by product problems