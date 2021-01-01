6 Pieces Cute Cable Protectors Usb Charger Cable Saver Animals Cable Chewers Dinosaur Fish Phone Cable Accessories For Most Cellphone And Tablet.

Practical Function: These Cute Cable Savers Can Protect The Charging Cable Well And Prevent The Cable From Cracking, Which Not Only Make The Charging Process Safer, But Also Extend The Service Life Of The Charging Cable Lovely Design: The Usb Cable Protectors Adopt Cute Animals Theme Design, Bright Colors And Cute Shapes, Which Are Liked By Most People, And They Are Also Beautiful And Interesting Desktop Decorations, Making Children Feel Happy And Adults Can Also Feel The Fun Of Childhood Quality Material: The Animals Cable Chewers Are Made Of Pvc Material, Non-Toxic And Odorless, Which Can Be Applied For A Long Time, And They Are Comfortable To Touch, The Colors Will Also Not Fade During Use Easy To Use: There Is A Gap Under The Cable Protectors, You Just Need Push The Data Cable Into It, Which Can Be Fixed Firmly, Which Is A Small Practical Item In Daily Life, Avoiding Some Damage To Your Data Line