MIHOUSE FURNITUREINC 6-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Blue Removable Cushions

Comes with 2 corner sofas, 2 armless sofas, 1 coffee table with tempered glass top, 1 ottoman, providing relaxation for up to 5 persons.The patio conversation set with a simple design concept, suitable for any decorative fashion and various scenes. Variety of layouts and combinations based on each of the pieces, depending on your needs and better space utilization, no matter indoors or outdoors. Gently wipe the kit with warm water and a soft cloth to clean it easily. The rattan material is durable, long-lasting, and waterproof, and requires little maintenance even faced with bad weather. The glass table top is resistant to high temperatures and scratches and easy to maintain.