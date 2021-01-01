6-Piece Gray Wicker Finish Aluminum Outdoor Furniture Patio Dining Set - Silver Cushions

Giving you many seating options, this outdoor table set is attractive and comfortable. Crafted to the best standards, this set completes your hosting duties. It complements all decor styles.Product Features:Contemporary style outdoor dining setSet includes one table, one bench and four chairsMade from the highest quality materialsCrafted to the most exacting standardsComes with water resistant fabric cushionsPerfect addition to your patio, backyard or gardenAssembly requiredIncludes all the assembly instructionsDimensions:Table: 29"H x 70.5"W x 35.25"DBench: 18"H x 63"W x 15.1"DChair: 32.6"H x 23.75"W x 24.55"DChair seat: 16"H x 18"W x 18"DArm height: 23.75"Material(s):Table and bench: aluminumTable and bench frame: steelChair: polyethylene wickerChair frame: ironCushion: water resistant fabric/polyester