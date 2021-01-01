6 Piece Silicone Cooking Kitchen Utensil Set Tools with Wood Handles Turner Tongs Spatula Spoon BPA Free Non Toxic

Best Quality Guranteed. Set Includes 1 Serving Spoon, 1 Soup Ladle, 1 Spatula, 1 Pasta Server, 1 Turner, and 1 Slotted Spoon SAVE YOUR COOKWARE - The Silicone Cooking Utensils can withstand temperatures up to 446F. Unlike plastic and rubber utensils that will easily melt, They are scratch resistant and will not harm all types of cookware such as nonstick pots and pans. Cooking with the non-stick silicone utensils set silicone utensils set will protect your cookware from any scratch. NON CORROSIVE AND FOOD-GRADE SILICONE HEAD - Our kitchen utensil set are made from the highest quality materials. FDA-approved and BPA free Food grade silicone is safe to use for any type of food - the Kitchen Utensil Set does not react with food or beverages, or produce any hazardous fumes. Keep your silicone cooking utensils tools at their best, hand wash with warm water. To protect your utensils, avoid abrasives, pro-longed soaking in water and DO NOT put in dishwashers. *