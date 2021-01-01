If your patio or deck space is feeling a little stale, there's no need to start a new one from scratch – try swapping tired cushions out for fresh ones with this 6-piece outdoor cushion set! This set includes seat and back cushions for two single seats and two ottomans, so it's ready to be added to compatible furniture. Each cushion is crafted with a 4'' thick foam filling and includes a fade-resistant cover, so they're perfect for adding an extra bit of padding to your space. Plus, since the covers include zipper closures, removing them when they need a pick-me-up is a breeze. Fabric: Beige