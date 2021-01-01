This Glasslock ring Taper Oven Safe 12 Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set is a complete set of 6 square glass containers and 6 lids. The transparent glass allows for easy view of the container's contents. The slim lid design reduces pressure on your wrists when closing it up. Stackable for easy storage in your fridge. Temperamax technology stands up to the heat so you can reheat your food in the microwave or oven. Safe to freeze when you need to store fish or meat for longer. Dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanup. Silicone cap on the lids is removable for thorough and easy cleaning. Great for storage of small snacks, complete meals, and everything in-between. Store your leftovers or pack your lunch in 1 of these Glasslock Ring Taper Oven Safe 12 Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set with ease. Glasslock 6 Piece Multisize Tempered Glass Food Storage Container in White | 132917