Rachael Ray 6-Piece Knife Set

A great cutlery set is a kitchen must-have, and the distinctive, durable knives in the Rachael Ray Cucina Cutlery 6-Piece Japanese Stainless Steel Knife Block Set are just the ticket. Cucina Cutlery features full-tang blades crafted from corrosion-resistant, easy-to-clean Japanese stainless steel with half-tang blades for reliable, long-lasting knife performance. And this set features five essential pieces of cutlery for every cook's toolkit. Use the all-purpose chef's knife to cube hearty root vegetables for a yummy side dish, turn to the long slicer when carving a piping hot roast, and grab the serrated bread knife when prepping bruschetta for a party snack. The Asian-style santoku knife features clever air pockets on the blade that help prevent foods from binding and sticking as you cut. The paring knife is handy for smaller jobs like slicing the garlic and shallots for Rach's 10-Shallot Spaghetti with Kale. Each knife is fitted with a beautiful triple-riveted acacia wood handle for classic style with comfortable handhold, and the set includes a beautiful, sturdy wooden knife block for convenient countertop storage and display. This knife set complements the other distinctive Rachael Ray Cucina kitchenware for even more kitchen style and functionality. The Rachael Ray Cucina Cutlery 6-Piece Japanese Stainless Steel Knife Block Set holds the perfect assortment of knives to help create delish dishes for family and friends.