6 Piece Bamboo Spatula Set Wooden Spoons Mixing Kitchen Utensil Cooking Tools

This set of 6 Bamboo Wood Kitchen Tools come in a mesh bag with tag. Each mesh bag contains one of each of the following: Slotted Spatula, Spatula, Pointy Spoon, Spoon, and Slotted Spoon. The bamboo wood construction is naturally colored - not stained. Hand wash with a mild soap and cool water. Do not soak. Do not put in the dishwasher, microwave or refrigerator. Extreme changes in temperature will cause the material to crack over time. Dry thoroughly. Ocnal use of mineral oil on the inside will help maintain its appearance. Safe for use on all cooking surfaces