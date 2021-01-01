6-Piece Artificial Succulent In Gray Pot Set

Use as a set or individually to provide some hassle-free plant beauty to any work or leisure area in need of a visual pick-me-up. Each plant comes with its own container featuring a rustic and faded gray finish. No watering or additional maintenance is necessary, simply place them on a desk, table, or countertop surface to add a stylish modern centerpiece to any indoor living space. Ideal for brightening busy space and adding plant decor to any space, the lifelike plants don't need watering, maintenance, or sunlight to stay vibrant for years to come.