Fry up the perfect egg with the Gibson Home Lannister 4.5 inch Mini Frying Pan with Gold Plated Handle. This miniature frying pan is the perfect accessory to have on hand for when smaller cooking portions are required, leaving your larger kitchen tools free for bigger jobs. This pan is crafted from quality stainless steel for durability and finished with a hammered mirror polish and gold plated handle for a functional piece that is also stylish and sleek. Fun for parties and family dinners. Create a signature meal that's catered for each individuals preferences. Item Dimensions: 9.00-in x 4.50-in x 1.50-in Item Weight: 0.65-lbs Gibson Home 6-Piece 4.7-in Stainless Steel Cooking Pan in Chrome | 849112237M