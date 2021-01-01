6 Person Rattan/Wicker Seating Group With Cushions Sectional Patio Furniture Sets

The 8-piece wicker patio set offers the best in quality and comfort for relaxation. The sofa and chaise furniture set has ample padding that is stable and the cushions are designed to be breathable. Perfect for use on the patio, deck or poolside, these upholstered seats will invite you and your guests to sit back, relax and enjoy the great outdoors. This furniture is endlessly reconfigurable, allowing you to rearrange when you need to, even when the mood strikes.