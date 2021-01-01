From allstate
6 Pack of Mauve Peony Bouquet By Allstate | Michaels®
Find the Mauve Peony Bouquet at Michaels. com. Delicate shades of mauve give this peony bouquet an elegant touch, making it perfect for a bridal bouquet or wedding décor accent. Delicate shades of mauve give this peony bouquet an elegant touch, making it perfect for a bridal bouquet or wedding décor accent. Create a gorgeous bouquet by adding ribbon or pearls, or simply display it as is in a vase, adding a graceful floral accent to your special day. Details: Mauve 14" 1 Bouquet Polyester, plastic and wire | 6 Pack of Mauve Peony Bouquet By Allstate | Michaels®