From red barrel studio
6 Peice Rattan Seating Group With Cushions
This 6 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, showcasing one three seater sofa, one loveseat, two armchairs, one coffee table and one side table. Perfect for seating up to seven people, this weather-resistant set is crafted from resin wicker rattan and is paired with polyester blend-upholstered cushions. Use this coffee table and side table's storage space to stow spare all-weather pillows and cushions, then invite guests over to enjoy cocktails and conversational fresco. Cushion Color: Blue