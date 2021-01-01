6 PCS Stackable Shoe Box, Drawer Push Shoe Box Clear Shoe Storage Box Dustproof Transparent Boxes Plastic Shoe Organiser Box For Storage Of Shoes,Blue

Do you want a perfect shelter for your shoes?Do you want to make your home environment more tidy and beautiful?This Shoe Storage Boxes —— sturdy structure that allows you to keep shoes clean and tidy. These shoe boxes are stackable for easy organization and storage,keep your wardrobe or closet clean and neat. The shoe storage problem can be easily solved with just a small corner when using the shoe box. Unused shoe boxes can be unfolded to save space and easy to assemble and disassemble. Suitable for men's and women's shoes. If your child is going to a boarding school, this stackable shoe box is the best choice Finish: Pink