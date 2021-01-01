From red lantern
Red Lantern 6-Panel Walnut Paper Folding Shoji Style Room Divider in Brown | WP36-WAL-6P
Advertisement
A traditional Japanese design adapted for the modern home, this three foot tall Window Pane Shoji Screen provides privacy without blocking light. Lightweight and portable, the translucent rice paper is fiber-reinforced for extra durability and the frame is built from Scandinavian Spruce. The elegant design complements any style of interior decor and is a great way to partition a room, hide the space beneath a table or desk, or add a cosmopolitan accent to a room Red Lantern 6-Panel Walnut Paper Folding Shoji Style Room Divider in Brown | WP36-WAL-6P