From red lantern
Red Lantern 6-Panel Dark Mocha Cellulose Fiber Folding Transitional Style Room Divider in Brown | SS4FIBER-DMOC-6P
This four foot tall room divider is built from natural plant fiber woven over a lightweight wooden frame. Ideal for bringing an earthy, serene feeling to any room, the low design is perfect for dividing a space or hiding a messy area while maintaining an airy, open feel in the room.